Bedfordshire PC charged with rape and sex assaults
- Published
A Bedfordshire police officer has been charged with three counts of rape.
PC Lewis McCracken, 25, also faces two charges of sexual assault in relation to the same incident last November.
The offences are alleged to have taken place while he was off-duty. The claims have been investigated by a separate police force.
PC McCracken, who is currently suspended from duty, is expected to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later.
