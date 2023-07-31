Serious crash closes Hertfordshire M1 in both directions
Motorists are facing long delays as part of the M1 in Hertfordshire has been closed in both directions following a serious crash earlier.
The road is closed between junction six for Bricket Wood and junction eight for Hemel Hempstead.
National Highways said motorists faced delays of up to 60 minutes and tailbacks stretched more than six miles (9.5 km).
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.
Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to two incidents in the area earlier.
A spokeswoman said: "Police were called just before 05:00 BST to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 travelling southbound near junction nine.
"The occupants of one of the vehicles left the scene before police arrival.
"Shortly after, police received a call from the ambulance service to a report of another road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian travelling northbound between junctions six and eight on the M1.
"Emergency services remain at the scene and road closures are currently in place."
Police said the incident was having a knock-on effect to the A405 and the A414.
National Highways has diversions in place for motorists travelling both northbound and southbound on the M1.