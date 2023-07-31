Radlett woman, 87, dies after car crashes into a tree
- Published
An 87-year-old woman died when the car she was in left the road and hit a tree, police said.
Hertfordshire Police said a white Audi A3 was travelling along Theobald Street in Radlett, towards Borehamwood, when it crashed at 11:30 BST.
It said the woman, from the village, died at the scene. The driver of the car, a 90-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police appealed for information, witnesses and dashcam footage.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.