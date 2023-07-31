Radlett woman, 87, dies after car crashes into a tree

The collision happened on Theobald Street in Radlett, towards Borehamwood, at 11:30 BST

An 87-year-old woman died when the car she was in left the road and hit a tree, police said.

Hertfordshire Police said a white Audi A3 was travelling along Theobald Street in Radlett, towards Borehamwood, when it crashed at 11:30 BST.

It said the woman, from the village, died at the scene. The driver of the car, a 90-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police appealed for information, witnesses and dashcam footage.

