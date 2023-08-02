Yellow weather warning issued for East of England
- Published
A yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms has been issued for parts of the East of England.
The Met Office said Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk will all be affected.
The warning has been put in place from 09:00 BST on Wednesday until 19:00.
Travel disruption and damage to buildings from lightning strikes are also all likely to be expected.
Certain areas may also experience flooding as around 0.78-0.98in (20-25mm) of rain is expected to fall within an hour which is likely to double within two to three hours.
Forecasters also warned journey times may be longer with the addition of rain and hail and some train services may be delayed.
