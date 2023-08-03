Luton schoolboy run over by motorbike on pavement
- Published
A young boy says he will "never walk to school again" after he was hit by a motorbike rider apparently on the pavement.
Noah, 10, was about to cross Montague Avenue, Luton, when the bike knocked him into the road, his mum said.
Stacey said Noah lost several adult teeth and has been left traumatised by the hit-and-run incident on July 18.
Bedfordshire Police released images of the bike and rider but have not yet found him.
Although images released by police show the off-road motorbike and its rider on the pavement the force said it could not confirm whether or not it was on the pavement when it collided with Noah.
Sgt Mark Casey, of Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "A child has been left badly injured following this collision.
"I would urge the driver of this bike to come and talk to police as soon as they can, so we can understand what happened."
Stacey, who was called to the scene by Noah and an adult, described seeing him "on the floor, bleeding from everywhere" and saying "Mum, I'm gonna die".
"It was really horrific to see my baby laying there - he'd left for school in the morning, now he was laying there," she said.
He was taken to hospital, where a surgeon said Noah would need to have his teeth operated on.
Stacey says that Noah told her he was on the pavement when the bike hit him "out of nowhere".
"Noah was like, 'Mum, he fell off his bike, and when he got back on his bike, he left me in the road bleeding'.
"How can someone do that to a 10 year old child?
"Accidents do happen, but that person did not stop, so they should pay for what they've done to my child."
She said the crash has left Noah traumatised and having nightmares.
"He doesn't want to touch his bike any more. If she sees a motorbike, he feels afraid," she said.
"My anxiety is over the roof."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830