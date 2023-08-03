Bedford motorist with long item poking out of car not 'acceptable'
A driver has been stopped by police after being caught transporting a long load that poked out of the vehicle.
BCH Road Policing Unit, said: "This is by no means an acceptable way of transporting a load", and stopped the motorist in Bedford.
The item, which appears to be a facia, was likely to cause injury to people "walking near the vehicle", it added.
It said the Volvo driver had been reported and had to arrange "other means of transport".
