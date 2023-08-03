Houghton Regis: Adam Fanelli and Patrick Howard murder pair jailed
Published
Two people who carried out fatal attacks on two men after a baby shower party at a Bedfordshire pub have been given life sentences.
Adam Fanelli, 39, was fatally stabbed, while Patrick Howard, 27, was paralysed from a stab wound and dragged by a car along a road on 13 November.
Anthony Bennison must serve at least 38 years in prison for the murders, a Luton Crown Court judge said.
Nicholas Papworth was handed a minimum 34-year term for murdering Mr Howard.
He was cleared of murdering Mr Fanelli.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "The level of violence used in this attack is among the worst and most shocking things I have seen as a detective.
"We welcome today's outcome as justice served to two extremely violent and senseless murderers."
The court heard a third man, Mason Jordan, aged 26, was stabbed eight times in the chest and neck but survived.
A third defendant, Mark Griffith, was cleared by the judge earlier in the trial.
Mr Howard and Mr Jordan had been drinking before moving to The Crown pub in Houghton Regis, near Luton, on the evening of 12 November, where a baby shower party was being held.
The court had been told Mr Jordan, who was very drunk, threw a punch at Papworth.
There was a brief fight with both ending up on the floor before they were separated by others, including Mr Howard.
Mr Jordan left the pub with Mr Howard and others to go home.
Papworth, who had slight bruising around his eye and a small cut to his lip, was furious, the court was told.
Bennison decided to drive his car to look for the two men, finding them in nearby Drury Lane, and then drove his vehicle at speed at the group.
Mr Fanelli, who knew Mr Jordan and Mr Howard, left his home when he heard shouting, screaming and the revving of an engine.
Bennison then drove back to The Crown where Papworth was waiting, before leaving the pub again in his BMW followed by Papworth in his Volkswagen.
Both drove to Tithe Farm Road where the group now were, driving their cars fast at the victims.
Bennison then stopped his car in the middle of the road and got out with a knife.
In the fight that followed, Bennison stabbed Mr Fanelli twice in the chest, before knifing Mr Mason.
The jury heard Bennison then ran up to Mr Howard from behind and stabbed him in the neck.
The wound caused instant paralysis and he collapsed on the road.
"For good measure, Bennison then kicked him in the head before walking away," prosecutor Simon Denison KC told the court.
Papworth then "drove straight over" Mr Howard, said Mr Denison, and the car then "dragged his body along the road for many metres before it fell free of the wheels".
Bennison, 25, of no fixed address, was convicted of two charges of murder, two charges of attempted murder and three of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
Papworth, 33, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis, was convicted of one charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder and two of attempted grievous bodily harm.
He admitted perverting course of justice by setting fire to his car.
In a joint victim impact statement, Mr Howard's family and friends said: "Our lives will never be the same again. How do you get over this?"
Mr Fanelli's sister Kelly said: "His murder was needless - a stupid fight destroyed so many lives."
Judge Michael Simon said of the victims: "Both their lives were brutally cut short."
