Motorway business park designs unveiled to Dacorum Borough Council
Developers have unveiled designs for a new business park off the M1 motorway in Hertfordshire.
Dacorum Borough Council is reviewing the plans for offices and warehousing at Hemel Hempstead.
The authority has already granted outline planning permission for the park, next to the roundabout at junction eight.
The developers said the plans would meet "wider employment demands" needed locally.
Prologis UK, the applicant, wants to build five industrial units comprising of "high-quality, modern employment floorspace", with 342 parking spaces.
The site sits within the identified Maylands Gateway Masterplan area, adopted by Dacorum Borough Council in 2007.
A planning statement said: "Maylands Gateway will be a first-rate business park with some technology sector focus, containing a series of high-quality, sustainable buildings set within a green landscape focused around a central lake."
The Maylands area is already home to several major businesses including nutraceutical firm Vitabiotics and Hermes.
Amazon, which had a warehouse less than 500m (1,640ft) from the northern edge of the proposed park, announced its intention to close the site in January.
