Milton Keynes councillor resigns after motoring conviction
A Conservative councillor has resigned after crashing while driving on a provisional licence with no insurance.
Scot Balazs, who represented Newport Pagnell South in Milton Keynes, hit a vehicle in February.
He admitted driving without due care and attention at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 18 May, but only resigned following a newspaper report.
Milton Keynes Council said a by-election would be held in September to replace Mr Balazs.
He resigned after his conviction was reported by Milton Keynes Citizen earlier.
The former councillor was fined a total of £660, given six penalty points and was ordered to pay £110 court costs, in addition to a £264 victim surcharge.
In a statement, Mr Balazs apologised "for any upset and concern my actions may have caused".
He said resigning from the council was "the only honourable option" and claimed he did not wish to inflict any reputational damage on the local Conservative party.
David Hopkins, the Tory group leader, said: "Whilst I am deeply sorry to see Mr Balazs leave in this manner he felt, and I agreed, that this was the only course of action open to him."
