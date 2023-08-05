Bishop's Stortford: Woman injured after truck crashes into shop front
A woman has been seriously injured after a recovery truck crashed into the front of a shop in a town centre.
The East of England Ambulance Service said emergency services were called to North Street, Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, just after 10:00 BST.
It said the woman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Hertfordshire Police said emergency services were still at the scene and it expected the road to be closed for some time.
The force advised people to avoid the area.
