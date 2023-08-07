Aylesbury: Man dies after being pulled from Grand Union Canal
- Published
A man aged in his 30s has died after being pulled from the Grand Union Canal.
Thames Valley Police was called to the waterway near Broughton Crossing, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, at 15:30 BST on Saturday.
The man was pulled from the water and treated at the scene by police officers and paramedics, but later died.
The force said it was treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious.
A police cordon was put in place off Broughton Lane on Saturday while inquiries were carried out. It was lifted in the early hours of Sunday.
Det Insp Michael Anderson said it was a "tragic incident".
"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this extremely difficult time," he said.
"Thames Valley Police is investigating the circumstances of the man's death, but at this time it is being treated as an unexplained death with no suspicious circumstances.
"I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support while our officers and staff attended the scene."
