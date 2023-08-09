Luton Town: Mick Harford voices special Thameslink announcements
A town's train station will mark its team's return to top flight football by sharing special announcements voiced by an ex-player and manager.
Visitors to Luton railway station will hear messages from Mick Harford until 12 August, ahead of Luton's first match since promotion to the Premier League.
The Hatters travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's opening game.
Rail operator Govia Thameslink said the fixture was "incredibly exciting" and a "huge moment" for the community.
The game will be Luton's first in the top flight of English football since 1992.
Harford, who now works as Luton Town's head of recruitment, said: "It's not every day that you get to hear your voice on the loudspeaker at your local train station, so to have the opportunity to do it whilst celebrating Luton's incredible achievement is an honour.
"Good luck to the boys, I'm feeling confident for a win."
Harford made more than 200 appearances across two spells for Luton during his playing career, including in the 1988 League Cup final win over Arsenal.
He also managed the team in 2008-09 and had two subsequent periods as caretaker boss.
The game at Brighton has been dubbed a "Thameslink Derby" by the rail operator, which serves both locations.
Jenny Saunders, customer services director, said: "Both teams have done extremely well to get into the Premier League and Europa League respectively."
