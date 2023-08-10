Gregory Porter helps Buckinghamshire artist's charity fundraiser
A signed portrait of Gregory Porter is being auctioned off to raise money for charity.
Buckinghamshire artist George Groves presented his work to the Grammy Award-winning jazz artist at Cheltenham Jazz Festival earlier this year.
Funds raised will go to festival initiative Relaxed Concert for Schools, which uses music to help children with special education and disability needs.
The 24-year-old artist said Porter's face "lit up" when he saw the portrait.
"Gregory was extremely appreciative upon the unveiling and we conversed about the portrait and his love for art," said Mr Groves.
The American jazz singer signed the back of the portrait and a print, which are expected to sell for a total of at least £8,400.
Mr Groves said he knew "the healing power" that music could have and was pleased he could sell the portrait to raise money.
He said: "Knowing this painting and print will support a mission that aims to heal and comfort through art itself is gratifying to say the least."
The Gerrards Cross based portraitist has presented many celebrities with his work, such as actor Idris Elba, astronaut Tim Peake and Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu.
The auction is open to bidders and closes on the evening of 18 August.