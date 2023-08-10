Whipsnade Zoo elephants help dementia patient's 'dream come true'
- Published
A woman living with dementia said it was "a dream come true" when her care home arranged an elephant experience.
Kay Day fed the Asian elephants at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.
The 87-year-old rarely leaves her room at Blakelands Lodge in Marston Moretaine, which is decorated with elephant toys and photographs.
Ms Day, who counted down the days to the trip on her elephant-themed calendar, said she never thought she would "get to see an elephant again."
A spokesperson from the care home said it fundraised for the trip as it wanted to do something nice for the resident who spends a lot of time on her own.
Ms Day said her favourite part of the elephant is the trunk - which she described as "so gentle."
"It's such a wonderful feeling to have an elephant take some food out of your hand, put it in his trunk, curl it up and put it in his mouth."
She said she was grateful for those who organised it and said it was "definitely" one of the best days of her life.
"I could sit here forever with an elephant sitting by my side," she said.
The elephants at Whipsnade are part of a European-wide breeding programme for the species.
Three generations of Asian elephant currently live at the zoo.
Elephant keeper My Eriksson explained: "As a conservation zoo, working to protect wildlife and connect people with nature, we're honoured to have been able to play a part in making Kay's dream come true."
She added it had been amazing "to meet someone who is as passionate about elephants as we are at Whipsnade Zoo."