Luton Airport expansion plans to be heard
- Published
Plans to expand London Luton Airport's capacity from 18 to 32 million passengers a year will be heard by the Planning Inspectorate.
Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns the airport, said it could generate £1.5bn per year and create thousands of new jobs.
Pete White, from Stop Luton Airport Expansion, said: "It's the worst thing that could ever happen for east Luton."
Luton Rising said capacity needed to grow to keep customers and airlines.
The expansion plans include new terminal capacity, an extension to the current airfield and new airside and landside facilities.
Mr White, who lives in the Wigmore Park area, close to the airport, said: "It's the worst thing that could ever happen for east Luton, for the whole surrounding area, because noise will increase not only from the aircraft but from the traffic."
He told BBC Three Counties Radio that a large expansion was not the answer.
"Use what you've got, use it sensibly, use it wisely, make it a safe place for jobs, make it an income stream for the town - growing the airport isn't going to do any of those things."
Nick Platts, the managing director of Luton Rising, said the expansion would create more than 10,000 jobs and "make the best use" of the airport.
"We need to grow the capacity of the airport for them [the customers] to stay.
"It we don't grow, airlines make a choice, either to stay at Luton or move to another airport."
He said he "understood" the impact it would have on the community, "we are listening, we have listened and we'll continue to listen".
Andrew Lambourne, a spokesman for local protest group Luton and District Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise, said: "Before you make Luton airport bigger, make it better."
He said the noise increase would rob people, who live on the flightpath of sleep and would be "bad for their health and wellbeing".
The inspectorate will make a recommendation to the Secretary of State, that will advise them to either grant or refuse consent.