Luton Town: Excitement as Hatters fans prepare for top flight return
- Published
A whole community is buzzing with excitement as they count down the hours until Luton Town make their return to the top flight of football for the first time in 31 years.
Saturday's match away at Brighton sees them back in the Premier League - and across Luton, the excitement is palpable, even among those who have not traditionally followed the game.
Former players, community football coaches, businesses and children have all spoken about what it means for the Bedfordshire town.
'It's affected everybody'
Former player Alan West says Luton Town's success had affected the whole town, "even those who aren't interested in football".
West was part of the team that won Luton promotion to the old First Division during the 1972-73 season.
He says: "In the 1970s we were promoted… it was a big deal to play Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United, playing against the teams who you dream about."
The team was relegated the next season, but "it was an amazing experience for the town and the fans - now we are doing it again, playing the best teams in the world".
West says the current team's promotion was "a remarkable story".
"In recent years what the board of directors have done, their vision, values and sticking to it. To go from the Conference to the Premier League is a remarkable achievement.
"It's very exciting for the club and very exciting for the town. It's affected everybody. Suddenly everyone is excited.
"Luton gets a lot of bad press, but this is good press. We are hoping for the best in what will be a tough season."
'Our whole community is excited'
Mohammed Nadeem runs several businesses in the town. He believes the new season will bring a boost in spirits.
"Our whole community is excited at the moment," he says.
"The shops are getting cleaned up with new frontages and it will bring us a lot of new business.
"Everyone is shocked and excited. The biggest teams are coming to Luton, our small little town Luton, and the club have put our town on the map.
"We have to get behind them now. Bury Park [where the ground is based] has been looked at in wrong eyes, but now our businesses will flourish."
'Upsurge in numbers'
Adam Woulds, of Luton Town Community Trust, has been running summer football camps and has noticed demand being higher than normal.
"It's a really exciting time for all of us and we have definitely seen an upsurge in the numbers wanting to come to these camps," he says.
"When these kids were born we were in the Conference. Now we are in the Premier League, so we can't wait.
"In the past when we have asked, 'Which team do you support?', they've said another Premier League team, and Luton. Now they just say Luton."
'The club worked so hard'
Mohammed and Souleyman are huge football fans. They believe their team is capable of a top four finish that would lead the club to Europe.
Mohammed says: "The club worked so hard for their achievements, working through all the leagues, from the Conference.
"Now they are in the Premier League, the best division. I am really excited and want them in the Champions League. I've supported them my whole life. I am so excited."
Souleyman has previously picked Manchester City to support in the Premier League, but now he is a Luton fan all the way.
"Luton is my favourite team. Even though I also support Manchester City. But when they play Luton I will support Luton. I hope they make the top four and get to the Champions League."
