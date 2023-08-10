Radlett: Tributes paid to couple who died after car hit tree
- Published
A woman whose parents died when their car left the road and hit a tree has called them "the best parents a daughter could have wished for".
The white Audi A3 was travelling along Theobald Street in Radlett, Hertfordshire, on 31 July when it crashed at 11:30 BST.
Sylvia Bruck, 87, died at the scene, while driver Tom Bruck, 90, died the following day in hospital, police said.
Their daughter Michelle said she is "saddened and heartbroken".
The family added Mr and Mrs Bruck had been together for nearly 70 years and had "shared a wonderful life".
Hertfordshire Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage.