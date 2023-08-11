Wrestlingworth large field and barn fire tackled by crews
- Published
Crews from three counties have dealt with a two-acre field and barn fire.
Bedfordshire Fire Service was called to the standing crop fire in Wrestlingworth, near Biggleswade, at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.
Firefighters worked to get it under control and to ensure cylinders within the storage barn were cooled to stop them exploding.
It was put out successfully and crews monitored it into the evening to ensure if did not re-ignite.
There was a caravan and a combine harvester inside the 20m (66ft) by 10m (33ft) corrugated steel barn, it added.
Crews from across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire used hose reels, jets, a drone and an ultra-high pressure lance.
