Wrestlingworth large field and barn fire tackled by crews

A fire in WrestlingworthBedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency services were called to Wrestlingworth on Thursday afternoon

Crews from three counties have dealt with a two-acre field and barn fire.

Bedfordshire Fire Service was called to the standing crop fire in Wrestlingworth, near Biggleswade, at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.

Firefighters worked to get it under control and to ensure cylinders within the storage barn were cooled to stop them exploding.

It was put out successfully and crews monitored it into the evening to ensure if did not re-ignite.

Biggleswade Community Fire Station
The barn was made of corrugated metal

There was a caravan and a combine harvester inside the 20m (66ft) by 10m (33ft) corrugated steel barn, it added.

Crews from across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire used hose reels, jets, a drone and an ultra-high pressure lance.

Biggleswade Community Fire Station
A storage barn was destroyed in the blaze

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.