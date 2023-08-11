Chitty Chitty Bang Bang windmill goes up for sale

Cobstone WindmillEd Kingsford Photography
The windmill became famous in the 1960s as the fictional home of Caractacus Potts, played by Dick Van Dyke
By Danny Fullbrook
BBC News, Buckinghamshire

A windmill that was used as Caractacus Potts's home in the 1967 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has gone up for sale.

Cobstone Windmill in Ibstone, Buckinghamshire, overlooks the village of Turville, which was used in Vicar of Dibley, and has a guide price of £9m.

The former smock mill was built around 1816 and the exterior was cosmetically restored by film producers.

Actress Hayley Mills bought the mill in 1971 with her husband Roy Boulting, who then carried out restoration work.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
The screenplay for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on the book by Ian Fleming, was co-written by Roald Dahl
Ed Kingsford Photography
Cobstone Windmill has also appeared in Little Britain, Midsomer Murders and an episode of Jonathan Creek

The mill's current owner bought the property from Aston Martin owner Sir David Brown in the 1980s.

Purchase of the Grade II-listed windmill includes the main house, double garage and swimming pool.

Also included in acres of space is a large tractor barn, workshop, store and stable building.

Head of Savills Henley, Stephen Christie-Miller, said the "iconic" property could appeal to "international buyers that are looking for the best of the best".

