Chitty Chitty Bang Bang windmill goes up for sale
A windmill that was used as Caractacus Potts's home in the 1967 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has gone up for sale.
Cobstone Windmill in Ibstone, Buckinghamshire, overlooks the village of Turville, which was used in Vicar of Dibley, and has a guide price of £9m.
The former smock mill was built around 1816 and the exterior was cosmetically restored by film producers.
Actress Hayley Mills bought the mill in 1971 with her husband Roy Boulting, who then carried out restoration work.
The mill's current owner bought the property from Aston Martin owner Sir David Brown in the 1980s.
Purchase of the Grade II-listed windmill includes the main house, double garage and swimming pool.
Also included in acres of space is a large tractor barn, workshop, store and stable building.
Head of Savills Henley, Stephen Christie-Miller, said the "iconic" property could appeal to "international buyers that are looking for the best of the best".