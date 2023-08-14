Keith Lemon and other celebrities join Hitchin art fundraiser

Sarah Graham and Keith Lemon holding up three paintingsSarah Graham
Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon, is one of many celebrities to join Sarah Graham's art project
By Danny Fullbrook
BBC News, Hertfordshire

Celebrities including Keith Lemon and Joe Lycett have taken part in an art project to raise money for charity.

Artist Sarah Graham, from Hitchin, invited more than 150 artists to create camper van pictures for an auction that will benefit the Samaritans.

Ms Graham wanted to raise money for the charity which "provided a lifeline" when she suffered from depression.

Other celebrities taking part in Samarivans include musicians James Bay and Kim Wilde.

Sarah Graham
Comedian and TV host Leigh Francis created a piece based on the film Gremlins
Sarah Graham
Former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton included the programme's iconic badge in her artwork

The auction for the work begins on 22 September but paintings can currently be viewed online.

Sarah Graham, who is based in Hertfordshire, is best known for creating the Souvenir album cover for the Kaiser Chief frontman Ricky Wilson - who has also donated a drawing to the charity project.

Inspiration for Samarivans came from Background Bob, a project by a teenage boy Noah that involved Ed Sheeran.

Sarah Graham
Artists drew on a wealth of influences for their artwork, such as this Beatles-inspired piece by Kiwi artist g.r.a.z.i.e
Sarah Graham
Sarah Graham said artist Gary Mansfield based his van on the day she was sectioned following a manic bipolar episode

Ms Graham, who is currently in remission for bipolar disorder, said she feels "passionately about fundraising to say thank you to such a wonderful charity that has saved my life more than once".

Ilsa Hawtin, director of North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans said she is "over the moon with the idea" and the money raised will help with their future plans to move to a larger premises.

Ms Graham, who has spent 22 years working as a full-time artist, hopes the fundraiser will "help others onto a path of recovery."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook and Instagram. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.