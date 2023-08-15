Bedford Oasis Beach Pool operators handed health and safety notice
- Published
Concerns about fire safety and broken panic alarms have been raised after the inspection of a town's pool.
Fusion Lifestyle, which operates the Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford, has been sent a health and safety improvement notice.
Bedford Borough Council also reported that panic alarms in steam rooms were "not operational", following the visit on 3 and 4 August.
Fusion Lifestyle has not responded to a request for a comment.
In the notice document, the council inspector wrote: "I became concerned about matters relating to fire safety, in as much as fire exits were blocked."
She said she then contacted Bedfordshire and Luton Fire Service, who attended the site.
"It appears that there is no provision of hot water across the entire site, including customer toilets and showers," the inspector added.
'Restricted access'
On 31 July, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) was copied into an email sent anonymously to the council's Environmental Health and Trading Standards department, which claimed there hadn't been any hot water at the venue since "January 2023".
Concerns were also raised about members of the public being able to access restricted areas, and a cleaning cupboard in the changing village was left unlocked.
"This matter has previously been brought to your attention on 17 January 2022," the notice stated.
The inspector said it was clear during her visit that Fusion Lifestyle had "not made appropriate arrangements" to ensure "the health and safety of employees and members of the public."
The operator has until 4 September to put things right.
The council was approached for a statement, but it would not comment as there is an ongoing appeals process to the improvement notice.
Fusion Lifestyle was approached for comment by the LDRS and the BBC, but had not responded.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830