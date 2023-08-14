PD Finn: £40K target reached for statue of police dog

Police dog Finn in a fieldDave Wardell
Finn the police dog was treated as a hero after saving his handler's life
By Helen Burchell
BBC News, Hertfordshire

A fundraising target of £40,000 has been exceeded for a memorial to a "hero" police dog.

PD Finn, who became famous seven years ago after he was severely wounded while saving his handler's life, died aged 14 on 27 July.

The German Shepherd had appeared on Britain's Got Talent and a new law in his name was introduced.

Finn's handler and owner, PC Dave Wardell, said he was overwhelmed, adding: "Let's keep his legacy alive."

PD Finn suffered near-fatal injuries in 2016 when he confronted an armed suspect in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, while protecting PC Wardell.

The officer was in no doubt that Finn, then aged seven, had saved his life that night.

Herts Police
PC Dave Wardell and Finn had been working together for seven years when a knife attack almost took the dog's life

Finn recovered from stab wounds to his chest and head and returned to duty, before retiring in 2017.

The dog was trained by and had lived with PC Wardell in Hertfordshire since he was a puppy.

Dave Wardell
PC Dave Wardell photographed Finn at the surgery - he thought this might be the last time he saw his beloved dog alive

When Finn's death was announced in July, PC Wardell told the BBC he was "broken".

A fundraising campaign to establish a permanent memorial to Finn, and the lives of other police dogs, was started by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

The charity, that supports retired police dogs, was set up by PC Wardell, his wife and a friend.

Within 11 days the fundraiser reached its target of £40,000.

On its Facebook page, the charity said a statue would "not only pay tribute to [Finn's] heroic service and life, but it will also commemorate the lives of other UK police dogs past, present and future".

It said the plan was to place inscribed plaques around the base of the main statue.

Dave Wardell
The pair had been together since Finn was a puppy

PC Wardell said he was "in tears" when the fundraising page met - and exceeded - its target.

He said: "Since Finn passed I have been completely lost and struggling to cope.

"The thought of finding a way to help keep Finn's legacy and story alive has kept me going.

"Finn's story is incredible. He is one in a billion. His story and his legacy deserve to live on beyond my years. Let's keep his legacy alive."

After almost three months on from the attack, Finn returned to duty but retired at the age of eight in April 2017

In January, Hertfordshire Police said it was investigating PC Wardell regarding dog welfare issues and the officer had been put on restricted duties.

A spokesperson for the force told the BBC there was currently "no update at this stage" on the investigation.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.