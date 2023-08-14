PD Finn: £40K target reached for statue of police dog
A fundraising target of £40,000 has been exceeded for a memorial to a "hero" police dog.
PD Finn, who became famous seven years ago after he was severely wounded while saving his handler's life, died aged 14 on 27 July.
The German Shepherd had appeared on Britain's Got Talent and a new law in his name was introduced.
Finn's handler and owner, PC Dave Wardell, said he was overwhelmed, adding: "Let's keep his legacy alive."
PD Finn suffered near-fatal injuries in 2016 when he confronted an armed suspect in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, while protecting PC Wardell.
The officer was in no doubt that Finn, then aged seven, had saved his life that night.
Finn recovered from stab wounds to his chest and head and returned to duty, before retiring in 2017.
The dog was trained by and had lived with PC Wardell in Hertfordshire since he was a puppy.
When Finn's death was announced in July, PC Wardell told the BBC he was "broken".
A fundraising campaign to establish a permanent memorial to Finn, and the lives of other police dogs, was started by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.
The charity, that supports retired police dogs, was set up by PC Wardell, his wife and a friend.
Within 11 days the fundraiser reached its target of £40,000.
On its Facebook page, the charity said a statue would "not only pay tribute to [Finn's] heroic service and life, but it will also commemorate the lives of other UK police dogs past, present and future".
It said the plan was to place inscribed plaques around the base of the main statue.
PC Wardell said he was "in tears" when the fundraising page met - and exceeded - its target.
He said: "Since Finn passed I have been completely lost and struggling to cope.
"The thought of finding a way to help keep Finn's legacy and story alive has kept me going.
"Finn's story is incredible. He is one in a billion. His story and his legacy deserve to live on beyond my years. Let's keep his legacy alive."
In January, Hertfordshire Police said it was investigating PC Wardell regarding dog welfare issues and the officer had been put on restricted duties.
A spokesperson for the force told the BBC there was currently "no update at this stage" on the investigation.