Bedford charity see demand for food parcels for working families rise
- Published
More than 100 fresh food parcels have been handed to working parents struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Bedford-based charity Faces said the parcels were for families who do not qualify for government support.
One said it was "incredible" as she had had to tell her children she did not have enough food to feed them.
Michaela Martindale, Faces chief executive officer, said the response had been "overwhelming".
"Following on from an increased demand in phone calls, we decided to seek funding to help working families who are not eligible for government support", Ms Martindale said.
During February half term, the charity, which stands for Family and Children's Early-help Services, said it received about five calls a day from families requesting foodbank vouchers but said the food did not last - and their children wanted fresh produce.
It was awarded £1,000 from Aldi to run a week-long Easter pop-up shop, which handed out about 20 parcels, each worth £60, supporting 128 children, by emailing local primary schools to identify those in need.
It then ran a four week summer scheme, helping about 80 families, with funds from Milton Keynes-based Little Star Media.
"In total the food has made the equivalent of about 1,275 lunches and 765 dinners," Ms Martindale said.
"The response has been overwhelming with many families reduced to tears.
"I'm just heartbroken to hear so many stories of desperation but its heart-warming to know we can help."
One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "You have no idea how much this has helped me."
"It's a struggle for everyone at the moment, but as a single working parent, I've very much appreciated this support", another said.
"Last week I had to tell my children that they can't eat because I haven't had enough food in, this is incredible."
One said they questioned the referral, but "it is amazing this can be offered to working parents, and I am struggling to meet all my bills".
Another said: "I haven't had to worry about putting food on the table for two weeks out of six."
The charity said it was now seeking funding to help during school holidays in October, December and February.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830