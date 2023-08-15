Leighton Buzzard man jailed for raping woman in alleyway
- Published
A man who followed a woman down an alleyway after she left a bar and then raped her has been jailed.
Loui Cadman, 25, filmed the woman on his mobile phone before attacking her in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, on 20 November.
He was given an extended sentence of 12 years and three months by Luton Crown Court.
Overseeing the hearing, Judge Rebecca Herbert told Cadman: "Your behaviour was predatory."
CCTV footage revealed Cadman followed the woman down an alleyway from Lake Street towards Duncombe Drive after she left a nearby bar at about 01:30 BST.
The court was told the woman had become separated from her friends that night and had lost her mobile phone.
After the attack, the woman reported what had happened to door staff at a nearby pub, which was reported to Bedfordshire Police.
Cadman was found near the scene and arrested.
Secret filming
When officers examined his phone, the intimate footage he had shot of the woman was discovered. They also found other video clips Cadman had secretly shot of young women.
The court was told since the attack the woman could no longer socialise or sleep and had suffered panic attacks.
Judge Herbert said: "I have no doubt you were walking the streets hoping to come across a vulnerable female who was very much the worse for drink."
Cadman, of Meadow Way, Leighton Buzzard, was found guilty of rape earlier this year. He had pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism, possession of indecent images and possession of cannabis.
He was told by the judge the extended prison sentence comprised of nine years and three months in custody and a period on licence of three years.
Det Sgt Shona Birkby, from Bedfordshire Police's rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) team, said: "All the evidence shows Cadman had deliberately preyed on what he viewed as a vulnerable woman."
Ms Birkby commended the bar staff for helping the woman.
She said: "We all have a responsibility to help tackle male violence against women and girls.
"And their actions in supporting her and reporting what had happened to us has played a big part in this outcome."
