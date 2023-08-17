Thunderstorm warning in parts of East of England
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office in parts of the East of England.
Between 06:00 and 12:00 BST on Friday, storms may cause disruption across some areas of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Essex.
The Met Office said it could lead to difficult driving conditions and delays to train services.
There is a chance of flooding and some possible short-term loss of power.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A line of thunderstorms are expected to develop during Friday morning and move gradually north-east, before weakening into the afternoon.
"Whilst most places will only see a short period of heavy rain, a few places may see 30-40mm of rain in less than two hours.
"In addition to heavy rain, some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning."
