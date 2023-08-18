Surgical robot used in 280 life-saving Northampton hospital operations
A "state-of-the-art" surgical robot has been used in more than 280 life-saving cancer operations, a hospital said.
Northampton General Hospital (NGH) invested £1.7m in the machine, which helps improve patient recovery times.
The robot operates in "hard-to-reach areas, with better outcomes for patients," the medical director of NGH said.
So far, it has been used in operations on prostate, uterine, rectal and bowel cancer and head and neck tumours.
The da Vinci XI surgical robot was installed in the main operating theatre at NGH in February 2022.
Mr Hemant Nemade, medical director and consultant urological surgeon at NGH, has been using it in his surgeries.
He said: "The robot doesn't carry out the operation; surgeons use the robot to enable more precision, flexibility and control.
"That means smaller wounds which heal faster and enable patients to go home earlier."
The hospital showcased the robot and its patient care benefits to the public during an event on Thursday.
The event also allowed patients who were under general anaesthetics during their operations to see how their procedures were delivered.
Ian Dowell, 60, from Rushden, had his prostate removed in June, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2022.
He said: "This amazing bit of kit was used to help remove my prostate.
"Even though it is a major operation I was only in hospital for one night, I didn't need any post operative pain relief and my recovery has been excellent."
Ross Thompson, 72, from Moulton, had his prostate removed in September.
He said: "I came in to hospital about 07:00 and went home about 15:00 BST the next day.
"Having an operation using the robot means you have much smaller wounds and they heal a lot quicker
"I pretty much felt back to normal in a few weeks.
"I would say to people there are definite benefits to having this kind of operation if it is offered to you."
The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group, which runs Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals, hopes to expand this new surgical option and is training more surgeons of different specialties to use the robot.
