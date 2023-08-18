Dunstable gliding club remains open following pilot death
A gliding club will remain open this weekend following a fatal accident.
The London Gliding Club, based at Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire, said they expect to continue operating if there is good weather.
Bedfordshire Police have not yet named the man in his 40s who was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said they have recovered the wreckage to their facilities in Aldershot as their investigation continues.
