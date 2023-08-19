Luton Town legend Mick Harford visits new pub wall mural

Working on a Luton Town Football Club MuralJayson Swift
Jayson Swift said he likes painting Mick Harford because "everybody loves him"
By Danny Fullbrook
BBC News, Bedfordshire

Luton Town legend Mick Harford has visited a new mural celebrating him and and the newly promoted Premier League side.

Artist Jayson Swift, 37, intends to cover a full outside wall of the George II, on Bute Street, with an artwork celebrating the history of the club.

The mural will depict "iconic moments" from the club's history and features ex-striker and manager Harford.

Mr Swift said the 64-year-old was "chuffed" when he saw progress.

Jayson Swift
Mick Harford spent 20 minutes admiring Jayson Swift's work and then later returned to have a pint at the pub
Luton Town
Rob Edwards led Luton Town to promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-off final against Coventry City

"I hadn't done his hair and I asked him if he wanted me to give him the Rob Edwards haircut, which he thought was hilarious," said Mr Swift.

Harford, who revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2021, previously worked with the artist when they sold 300 hand-drawn signed canvas portraits to raise £16,500 for Prostate Cancer UK.

They have remained in touch since.

Jayson Swift
Jayson Swift thinks the bottom half of the mural should be completed by the end of August

The piece was commissioned by the George II pub manager Mike Meaney.

"People having been stopping taking photos, it's great for the pub, it's great for the town," he said.

Mr Swift said the response to the unfinished artwork has been "absolutely phenomenal".

When he realised people were sharing photos online, he decided to keep fans up to date with regular photos on his X social media account.

Painting has slowed down on the project due to recent bad weather but he is hopeful to be back on track by the end of next week.

Once the timeline along the bottom is completed, Mr Swift will paint a giant full colour Luton Town badge on the top half.

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of August.

