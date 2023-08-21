Ampthill industrial estate blaze tackled by fire crews

Ampthill fire
A plume of black smoke filled the sky above Ampthill

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate that has caused a huge plume of black smoke to pour into the air above a town.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue crews were sent to the estate on Station Road, Ampthill, at about 18:30 BST.

Five fire engines, supported by two water carriers and an aerial platform, were in attendance, Ampthill Community Fire Station said.

Residents were asked to close windows and motorists told to avoid the area.

Laura Moss
Residents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut while the blaze is tackled

