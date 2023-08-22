Ampthill industrial estate blaze extinguished overnight

Ampthill fire
A plume of black smoke billowed from the fire in Ampthill

A large fire at an industrial estate that saw plumes of black smoke billow across a town has been extinguished.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the estate on Station Road, Ampthill, at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

A number of crews attended, supported by two water carriers and an aerial platform.

The service said the blaze was put out at about 04:15 and a further inspection would take place later.

Laura Moss
Residents were told to keep their windows and doors shut while the blaze was being tackled

The A507 road was closed in both directions.

