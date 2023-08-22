Ampthill industrial estate blaze extinguished overnight
- Published
A large fire at an industrial estate that saw plumes of black smoke billow across a town has been extinguished.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the estate on Station Road, Ampthill, at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
A number of crews attended, supported by two water carriers and an aerial platform.
The service said the blaze was put out at about 04:15 and a further inspection would take place later.
The A507 road was closed in both directions.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.