Biggleswade murder trial hears man hid partner's body in suitcase
A man murdered his partner and hid her body in a suitcase inside a wheelie bin, a court has heard.
Sarah Albone, 38, was discovered dead in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, on 25 February after her family reported her missing.
Matthew Waddell, 35, who lived with her at the Winston Crescent address, denies murdering the mother-of-three.
Opening his trial, the prosecution say Mr Waddell killed her in a "frenzied and horrific attack".
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Mr Waddell told Ms Albone's family she was receiving hospital treatment in London and could not be contacted.
He sent text messages from her mobile phone, used her bank card and sold her belongings, the jury at Luton Crown Court heard.
Mr Waddell is accused of killing his partner between 20 November 2022 and 26 February 2023.
'Frenzied and horrific'
Mr Mulgrew told jurors: "Her body was stuffed in a suitcase. The suitcase was in a wheelie bin and the bin was taped shut.
"She had been dead for several months."
Mr Mulgrew said that a post-mortem examination found a "frenzied and horrific attack had been carried out, resulting in catastrophic injuries".
Her cause of death was airway obstruction caused by catastrophic injuries to her head. She also had broken ribs and injuries to her body.
The court was told it was believed Ms Albone, who had multiple sclerosis, was attacked in her bedroom towards the end of November, possibly while getting out of bed.
The attack included stamping, kicking, punching and possible use of a weapon, the jury heard.
In a letter found in the house, Mr Waddell was alleged to have written: "I stamped on your head so many times I have caved your head literally, but you were still breathing. I grabbed a towel and wrapped it around your head. There was blood everywhere."
He went on: "I felt nothing."
The letter was "a complete and detailed confession to murder" Mr Mulgrew said.
Prosecutors said the defendant then planned, in "a sophisticated manner", to lay false information about Ms Albone's whereabouts.
The couple first met in November 2020 and Ms Albone became dependent on him because of her medical conditions, the court heard.
Mr Mulgrew said Ms Albone had ended their relationship once because the defendant was controlling and she had also reported him for assault after a further break-up in September 2021.
He was ordered not to visit her but repeatedly breached the order, the court heard.
"He had developed an obsession and could not accept she would not be part of his life," said the prosecutor.
The trial continues.
