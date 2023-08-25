Milton Keynes: Dismay as apples are stolen from community garden
A charity that provides residential support to people with learning disabilities said it is has become the victim of "food theft".
Camphill MK, in Milton Keynes, offers support to more than 70 adults.
It says growing produce not only provides horticultural skills but food for the residents and the café.
Head gardener Giorgia said: "This year our apple trees have been targeted, possibly because they have produced a good crop."
He added: "We plan our planting and harvesting carefully to minimise food waste.
"We are waiting a few more weeks to harvest the fruit before sending it to be pressed for apple juice."
Camphill MK chief executive Tim Davies told the BBC they had previously spotted "the odd person popping in and helping themselves to a bit of fruit", but that it had escalated.
"Recently we've noticed quite organised groups of people coming, all prepared with bags to take crops," he said.
"It's perhaps no big deal if it's just one person, but if a number of our visitors help themselves we will quickly find our crops depleted."
The charity said many residents join the gardening programme, where they learn how to grow produce "free from pesticides, following permaculture principles".
It said: "Gardening isn't just a pastime for the Camphill MK community.
"The food harvested supplies their houses and the onsite vegetarian café, providing healthy and nutritious meals supporting their wellness."
The charity recognises that the cost of living may be a factor in the thefts.
"Food costs are forcing some individuals to look for more creative ways to get food," it said.
"But this picking of our food is impacting the charity and the residents it supports," it added.
Mr Davies said they support the MK food bank to "be part of the solution".
"Our staff are suffering the same cost of living crisis as everyone else, and we know what it means to be struggling for food, so we work with other agencies to help people overcome that," he told the BBC.
"But to see it suddenly change for us and seeing our produce taken is a bit shocking."