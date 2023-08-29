Leighton Buzzard swimming pool stolen in 'bizarre' theft
- Published
A large swimming pool has been stolen from a family attraction in a "bizarre and unnerving" theft, its owners say.
The 30ft x 30ft (9x9m) pool was drained and dragged away by thieves overnight on Saturday from Mead Open Farm near Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, owner Sue Heast said.
It is thought the raiders carried the free-standing pool in the direction of the A505, which borders the farm.
Bedfordshire Police is investigating and has been approached for comment.
Ms Heast said that during the summer the pool had been used for Zorbing, where people roll around inside a transparent plastic sphere, which had to be suspended as a result.
"It's very peculiar; It's so big, it must have taken a lot of people to carry it away," she said.
"They [thieves] broke a gate and stumps in the car park to pull it out. The gateway is quite overgrown.
"We try to do something special for the summer. A lot of our customers are very disappointed. It's absolutely bizarre, somebody must have seen [the pool being stolen]."
The owner said the pool had taken days to fill, but did not cause any significant damage when it was suddenly drained.
Mead Open Farm opened in 1994 and offers a range of activities for children.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830