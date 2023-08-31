Bishop's Stortford: Man dressed as woman to assault drunk man, jury told
An alleged "sexual predator" dressed as a woman to sexually abuse a drunken young man, a court heard.
Wayne Rogers, 47, wore a wig and fake breasts when he targeted a man, 20, who had been out drinking in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, last September, a jury was told.
Prosecutors allege he "preys" on young men and "abuses them".
Mr Rogers, on trial at St Albans Crown Court denies five charges, including sexual assault.
Prosecutor Mark Trafford KC said the defendant, of Plaw Hatch Close, Bishop's Stortford, "only picks on the very drunk".
He picked on the victim "because he was absolutely hammered", the prosecutor added.
'Sexual predator'
The jury heard the defendant had picked up another drunk young man for sexual activity two years earlier.
"He is a sexual predator that picks on drunk men and deceives them by being dressed as a woman," Mr Trafford said.
Mr Rogers is alleged to have walked the young man to his car, driven a short distance away and sexually assaulted him.
Th victim did not know where he was but remembers being sexually assaulted, left somewhere and waking up on a patch of grass, the jury was told.
Mr Rogers has pleaded not guilty to assault by penetration, two offences of sexual assault and two offences of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Police arrested him on 4 November and found two blonde wigs and a pair of fake breasts under the defendant's bed, the court heard.
He claimed the victim offered him oral sex in exchange for a ride home.
When the police examined Rogers' phone they found an explicit image of the victim where he appeared motionless, the prosecutor said.
Internet searches on Mr Rogers phone related to drunk sex, Mr Trafford said.
The trial continues.
