Luton Airport shuttle buses join Ukraine war effort

Bus in UkraineThe Go-Ahead Group
Three bendy busses used to transport holidaymakers are now moving soldiers in Ukraine

Three former airport shuttle busses have been donated for use in the Ukraine war effort.

Bus operator Go-Ahead donated the vehicles previously used by London Luton Airport to the Swindon Humanitarian Aid Partnership.

The buses were used until March when the airport launched a new driverless shuttle service.

They are now primarily being used as transport for Ukrainian soldiers with their Luton Airport livery intact.

A team of volunteer drivers drove the busses to their new home.

Spokesperson for the Go-Ahead Group, Andrew Clark, said it was good the buses could be "put to good use, as a small contribution to Ukraine's war effort".

A fourth bus, owned by one of Go-Ahead's local bus companies, was donated to Ukraine in May and is now being used a field hospital.

