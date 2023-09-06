Wayne Rogers convicted on all charges in dress-up attack case
- Published
A man who dressed as a woman to sexually assault another man has been found guilty by a jury.
Wayne Rogers, 47, wore a wig and fake breasts when he targeted a 20-year-old who had been out drinking in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, in September.
Rogers had pleaded not guilty to five offences against the man. He was unanimously convicted of all charges.
Judge Sandeep Kainth told him: "You've ruined this young boy's life. You're a sexual predator of the worst kind."
Last year, at the same court, Rogers was cleared by three different juries of offences against other men.
"He is a sexual predator that picks on drunk men and deceives them by being dressed as a woman," prosecutor Mark Trafford KC said.
Mr Rogers is alleged to have walked the young man to his car, driven a short distance away and sexually assaulted him.
The victim did not know where he was but remembers being sexually assaulted, left somewhere and waking up on a patch of grass, the jury was told.
He told his father about the assault the next day and was taken to a Sexual Assault Referral Centre the day after.
Rogers was arrested on 4 November.
Police found two blonde wigs and a pair of fake breasts under the defendant's bed.
When the police examined hid phone they found an explicit image of the victim where he appeared motionless, Mr Trafford said.
The prosecutor also said the internet search history on Rogers' phone was "compelling."
Mr Rogers was convicted of assault by penetration, two offences of sexual assault and two offences of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Rogers did not enter the witness box or give any other evidence.
He will be sentenced on 22 December.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830