Raac-find Waddesdon School cleared to remain open
A head teacher said he was "delighted" his school could remain open after suspected weak concrete was found.
Structural engineers confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was only present in Waddesdon School's restaurant area.
Some students moved to remote learning after fears the dangerous material was found in the school's central block.
Head teacher Matthew Abbot said there would be a "full return to school as normal for all students".
Buckinghamshire Council also confirmed two other schools can remain open without disrupting students' education.
'Extremely miminal'
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Chalfont St Peter, had already undertaken remediation works and is fully open.
Remedial works have already begun at St Michael's Catholic School in High Wycombe and students will be taught in temporary blocks on site with no disruption to teaching arrangements.
Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet member for education and children's services, Anita Cranmer, said she was "pleased that the impact on Buckinghamshire students is extremely minimal."
