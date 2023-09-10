High Wycombe: Man arrested in Karl Stanislaus murder probe

Police in Bowden Lane, High WycombeSouth Beds News Agency
Karl Stanislaus was discovered "with significant injuries" on Bowden Lane, High Wycombe

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in a road.

Karl Stanislaus, 44, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was found "with significant injuries" on Bowden Lane in the town at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from multiple stab wounds, Thames Valley Police said.

Det Supt Kevin Brown said officers were continuing their investigations and appealed once more for information.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

He said: "I'd like to hear from anybody who were using, or close to, Bowden Lane and its continuation footpath towards Sierra Road and Carolina Drive between 21:00 BST and 22:00 BST on Tuesday."

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Stanislaus, who are being supported by specially trained officers."

