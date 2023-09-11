Stevenage: Gunshots heard after Mercedes collides with ambulance
A man has been arrested after reports of gunshots following a car colliding with an ambulance.
A Mercedes and a white flatbed van were reported to be being driven erratically on to the A1 and into Stevenage at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
The green Mercedes crashed into a private ambulance at junction seven and then continued to Lytton Way where gunshots were heard.
Hertfordshire Police appealed for witnesses who saw the two vehicles.
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which were believed to have been sustained before the road collision.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We have not yet managed to trace the green Mercedes and we are particularly keen to hear from anybody who thinks they have seen it."
He said the vehicle had a registration ending in WUG, but warned people not to approach if they saw it, but to call 999 immediately.
Anybody with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact the police.
