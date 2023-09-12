Attempted murder charge after Stevenage gunshots heard
A man has been charged with attempted murder after reports of gunshots being heard in a town.
A Mercedes and a white flatbed van were reported to be being driven erratically on to the A1 and into Stevenage at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
The green Mercedes crashed into a private ambulance at junction seven and then continued to Lytton Way where gunshots were heard.
Hertfordshire Police said two other men were also arrested.
A 50-year-old man, from Essendon, near Hatfield, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearms with intent to cause fear/violence, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded into custody.
A 25-year-old man, from Basildon, Essex, and a 31-year- old man, from Essendon, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Those involved are believed to be known to each other and we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public."
He asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
