Hemel Hempstead mum promised funding into daughter's rare FOP illness
- Published
A mother of a two-year-old girl with an illness that turns muscle into bone says she "feels heard" after the government said it will fund research.
Lexi, of Hemel Hempstead, has the very rare condition Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP).
Her mother Alex Robins said it was a "massive win" after the subject was discussed in Parliament.
She hopes the funding will be used to find a cure for the condition that affects about one in a million people.
Mrs Robins, from Hertfordshire, said she started her own research into the condition after she noticed shortly after Lexi was born her "big toe was bent inwards".
She was told it was "bunions, which I didn't believe".
After genetic testing, it was confirmed Lexi had FOP and that the condition had "limited research worldwide".
What is Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)?
- FOP is a very rare inherited connective tissue disorder that was first identified in the 18th Century
- There are about 900 known patients and about 4,000 people thought to have the condition globally
- The disorder affects males and females equally and all ethnicities
The family raised hundreds of thousands in cash to fund research and set up a petition aimed to get the matter discussed in parliament, which happened in December 2021.
Mrs Robins said the government promising to fund research was "a massive win for us".
"We're extremely happy, we were surprised at how helpful, kind and compassionate the team were who attended the debate and they had clearly done their research.
"We felt heard, we now just want to use the funding to carry on the research into finding a prevention and cure, and help other people further down the line like us."
Sir Mike Penning, the Conservative MP for Hemel Hempstead, who has supported the family said: "This debate opens doors to health minsters and science minsters so trials could begin again."
He said one trial into the benefits of the drug Saracatinib, an inhibitor, were paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We haven't won the war for the families, we've won the skirmish," he said.
Will Quince, the Minister Of State for Health and Social Care, said further meetings would be needed.
"I genuinely believe that together we will continue to strive for progress and awareness, and support those living with FOP", he told the commons.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830