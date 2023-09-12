Man taken to hospital after dog bite in Hemel Hempstead
A man was taken to hospital with a hand injury after being bitten by a dog that was off its lead.
The victim was injured when a dog approached him in woodland near Rants Meadow, in Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Police said the dog's owner was apologetic following the incident and had tried to get the dog on to a lead.
Police want to speak to the owner of the dog, which was described as being a greyhound-style breed.
The incident happened at about 19:55 BST on 24 August.
