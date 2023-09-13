Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio presenter used racist term on air - Ofcom
A hospital radio station presenter breached broadcasting standards by using a racist term, a watchdog ruled.
Ofcom said the Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio presenter used racially discriminatory language on 18 April.
A presenter was revealing the answers to the question "which song writer, or song writing team, has written the song Dynamite by Mud?"
In response, another presenter made a racially offensive play on the name of one of the writers, Nicky Chinn.
Towards the end of the show the presenter who made the offensive comment said: "I hope I haven't offended anybody."
His co-presenter responded saying "hopefully not", before the scrutinised presenter replied "hope I have" and then laughed.
Stoke Mandeville Hospital said it "regretted any upset caused to listeners".It said it had removed the presenter in question and was getting additional training for him, and all other presenters.
In a letter to Ofcom, the presenter apologised and said it had been "a moment of lapse in judgement".
