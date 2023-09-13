Murder charge after man with fatal injuries found on road

Police in Bowden Lane, High WycombeSouth Beds News Agency
A man was found with significant injuries" in the middle of Bowden Lane in High Wycombe on 5 September

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man with fatal injuries was found on a road.

Tyrell James was charged with the murder of Karl Stanislaus, 44, who was found on Bowden Lane, High Wycombe, on 5 September.

Mr James, from High Wycombe, will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court later.

Another 23-year-old man, also from High Wycombe, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

South Beds News Agency
Thames Valley Police is urging the public to help with its investigation

Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "Our thoughts are still with the family of Mr Stanislaus, who are being supported by specially trained officers."

