Murder charge after man with fatal injuries found on road
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man with fatal injuries was found on a road.
Tyrell James was charged with the murder of Karl Stanislaus, 44, who was found on Bowden Lane, High Wycombe, on 5 September.
Mr James, from High Wycombe, will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court later.
Another 23-year-old man, also from High Wycombe, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "Our thoughts are still with the family of Mr Stanislaus, who are being supported by specially trained officers."
