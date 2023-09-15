Abbots Langley: Woman dies more than two weeks after road crash

College Road roundabout junction with Tibbs Hill Road, Abbotts LangleyGoogle
A woman died after the crash at the College Road roundabout junction with Tibbs Hill Road, Abbotts Langley

A woman in her 90s has died from her injuries after a road crash last month.

She was a passenger in a Suzuki Vitara which crashed and hit a wall in Abbots Langley, at 12:50 BST on 19 August, Hertfordshire Police said.

It left the carriageway at the College Road/Tibbs Hill Road roundabout junction.

The woman was taken to Watford General Hospital, where she died on 6 September. The driver in the collision was also injured.

Sgt Timothy Davies said: "Our inquiries are continuing, and as this is now a fatal collision, we are re-appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

"If you were travelling in the area at the time and had a dashcam fitted, please check it as you may have some crucial information to assist our inquiries."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.