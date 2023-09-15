Abbots Langley: Woman dies more than two weeks after road crash
- Published
A woman in her 90s has died from her injuries after a road crash last month.
She was a passenger in a Suzuki Vitara which crashed and hit a wall in Abbots Langley, at 12:50 BST on 19 August, Hertfordshire Police said.
It left the carriageway at the College Road/Tibbs Hill Road roundabout junction.
The woman was taken to Watford General Hospital, where she died on 6 September. The driver in the collision was also injured.
Sgt Timothy Davies said: "Our inquiries are continuing, and as this is now a fatal collision, we are re-appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.
"If you were travelling in the area at the time and had a dashcam fitted, please check it as you may have some crucial information to assist our inquiries."
