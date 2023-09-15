Judge calls for police review of actions over Sarah Albone murder
A judge has called on a police force to review its actions after a man murdered his partner and hid her body in a suitcase inside a wheelie bin.
Matthew Waddell was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for killing Sarah Albone at her home in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.
The trial heard the pair's relationship had been classified as "high risk".
Judge Michael Simon said concerns had been shared with police on a "number of occasions".
The remains of Ms Albone were found in the taped-up bin at her Winston Crescent address in Biggleswade on 25 February, three months after she was last seen.
"I cannot help but observe that the relationship between Ms Albone and the defendant had been brought to the attention of the police on a number of occasions," Judge Simon said.
"A domestic violence risk assessment classified the relationship as high risk. I do not seek to ascribe blame nor am I indicating that Ms Albone's death might have been avoided by greater police action.
"However, I would encourage the relevant section of Bedfordshire police to undertake a full review of this case and their contact and involvement with Ms Albone to consider whether any lessons can be learnt that might help to prevent other deaths or serious consequences in domestic contexts."
The court heard the "toxic relationship" began in November 2020.
The 38-year-old had ended her relationship with Waddell in January 2021 because she felt he was emotionally controlling.
He returned to her home repeatedly and ignored his bail conditions when he was arrested for harassment.
On at least two occasions in the months before her murder, Ms Albone had reported Waddell to police.
She reported him for assault in December 2021 and, in a statement, she catalogued his controlling and aggressive behaviour towards her.
A spokesperson for Bedfordshire police said: "A domestic homicide review will take place into this case where all these issues will be thoroughly investigated."
