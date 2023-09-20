Biggleswade: Traffic order considered for school drop-off road
Enforcing a low speed limit on a congested school drop-off road would be favourable to banning cars altogether, a town council heard.
Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) is considering a traffic order for Lawnside in Biggleswade.
The stretch, at its junction with Lawrence Road and Auckland Road, leads to Ivo Valley and Lawnside Academy.
Biggleswade deputy mayor Mark Knight said there were "real challenges with the location".
A traffic order would mean a ban on vehicles between 07:30 and 08:30 and between 14:30 and 15:30, Mondays to Fridays, a Biggleswade Town Council meeting was told.
Mr Knight, who sits as a Conservative town councillor, said enforcing a 5mph speed limit on Lawnside may be favourable.
"I appreciate the importance of keeping parents and children safe," he said.
"My worry is how do residents get access to their properties within those times, and how are deliveries are made to them and any businesses?
"We've no evidence of consultation. I wonder whether a 5mph speed limit would be more appropriate."
He told the meeting that "the strategic answer would be to compulsory purchase the four properties to the west of the road and widen it".
'School street'
Independent town councillor Duncan Strachan agreed, and said: "Not only is it residents, but emergency vehicles and teachers possibly getting to school.
"I imagine it's partly because children are dropped off at school, which has created issues.
"There are greater implications than a time limit and closing it off."
Andrew Skilton, a Labour town councillor, said the order would create "a school street, which happens in urban areas where you prevent vehicles accessing school for drop-off and pick up times".
He said allowances could be made for blue badge holders or young people with mobility issues who use taxis to get to school.
Councillor Pierre Guilcher, Conservative, said his child attended Ivo Valley, which supports children with special educational needs, adding that "safety is paramount".
He warned that some pupils "probably would have mobility issues".
Councillors backed the principle of the traffic scheme. It will be discussed further at a future Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting.