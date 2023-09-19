Hemel Hempstead: Family pays tribute to 'amazing son' who died in crash
- Published
The family of a 19-year-old who died in a road traffic collision have paid tribute to "an amazing son" and brother.
Arman Iqbal died on 28 August after an Audi crashed into the central reservation on the A414 in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Unit is investigating and is appealing for information.
Mr Iqbal's family paid tribute to "a fun and happy soul who left a lasting impression to everyone he crossed paths with".
They said he "prioritised his family, looked after his parents and was a role model to his younger siblings and those around him".
"Arman was known to keep Islam close to his heart. He was quick to right a wrong and would lend a helpful hand to anyone who needed it," they added.
"You will always be missed, remembered, and loved. Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to him do we return."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830