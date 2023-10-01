Women Who Walk founders 'shocked' at success of first event
A pair of university friends say they "cannot believe" the success of a walking group they set up for women.
Sophie Curthoys and Lisa Collins started "Women Who Walk" in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to support young women experiencing social isolation.
They said women often found it hard to make friends in their 30s and 40s, especially after life changes.
Ms Curthoys said: "When 80 women turned up, we could not believe it... we were really shocked."
Ms Collins said she was unable to find walking groups other than the Ramblers' Society, when she moved to the county a month ago.
After the success of their first walk through Verulamium Park in St Albans, the pair are expecting around 200 participants for their next event on Sunday.
"Where do you go if you want to make friends and you don't want to hang out in a pub just trying to chat to people?" Ms Curthoys said.
The friends hope future walks and social events will help tackle social isolation in young women, especially through the winter months.
Ms Collins said: "I'll go walking on my own, it doesn't phase me, but so many women we've met on the walk have said they don't go on their own, they feel intimated."
Both women say they are keen to adopt the concept further afield.
Ms Curthoys said: "You would hope that there's a woman, who maybe had not really spoken to anyone in a social connection outside work for two or three years, that comes along and meets someone and has a best friend for life."
