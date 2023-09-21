Voting opens in Newport Pagnell South by-election
- Published
Voters are having their say in a by-election for Milton Keynes Council.
Polling stations are open until 22:00 BST for the Newport Pagnell South seat.
Six candidates are standing in the by-election.
It is being held following the resignation of Conservative Scot Balazs, who was elected in 2021 but stood down in August after being convicted of driving offences.
The candidates are:
- Ade Adeliyi - Local Conservatives
- Lynn Anthony Cocksedge - Independent
- Gary Nicholas Lloyd - Green Party
- Tony Oyakhire - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
- Saskia Soden - Labour Party
- Jane Whild - Women's Equality Party
At the moment, Labour and the Liberal Democrats run Milton Keynes City Council via a Progressive Alliance.
The results of the by-election are expected at about midday on Friday.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.