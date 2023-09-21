Voting opens in Newport Pagnell South by-election

Six candidates are standing in the Newport Pagnell South by-election
By Helen Burchell and Amy Holmes
BBC News, Buckinghamshire

Voters are having their say in a by-election for Milton Keynes Council.

Polling stations are open until 22:00 BST for the Newport Pagnell South seat.

Six candidates are standing in the by-election.

It is being held following the resignation of Conservative Scot Balazs, who was elected in 2021 but stood down in August after being convicted of driving offences.

The candidates are:

  • Ade Adeliyi - Local Conservatives
  • Lynn Anthony Cocksedge - Independent
  • Gary Nicholas Lloyd - Green Party
  • Tony Oyakhire - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
  • Saskia Soden - Labour Party
  • Jane Whild - Women's Equality Party

At the moment, Labour and the Liberal Democrats run Milton Keynes City Council via a Progressive Alliance.

The results of the by-election are expected at about midday on Friday.

